Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1792 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1792 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1792 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1792
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1792 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 568 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place May 8, 2013.

Mexico 2 Escudos 1792 Mo FM at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Mexico 2 Escudos 1792 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
412 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Mexico 2 Escudos 1792 Mo FM at auction Stack's - August 22, 2019
Mexico 2 Escudos 1792 Mo FM at auction Stack's - August 22, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1792 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 2 Escudos 1792 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1792 Mo FM at auction Sedwick - April 30, 2015
Seller Sedwick
Date April 30, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1792 Mo FM at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1792 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1792 Mo FM at auction Herrero - May 8, 2013
Seller Herrero
Date May 8, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1792 Mo FM at auction Cayón - January 28, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date January 28, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1792 Mo FM at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1792 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1792 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - December 20, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 20, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1792 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

