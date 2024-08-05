Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1792 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1792
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1792 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 568 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place May 8, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
412 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Sedwick
Date April 30, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
