2 Escudos 1792 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1792 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 568 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place May 8, 2013.

Сondition XF (2) VF (9) F (1) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (3)