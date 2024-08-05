Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1791 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1791
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1791 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21369 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,160. Bidding took place March 17, 2024.
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
684 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
2160 $
Price in auction currency 2160 USD
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 3, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 9, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
