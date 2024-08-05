Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1791 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1791 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1791 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1791 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21369 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,160. Bidding took place March 17, 2024.

Mexico 2 Escudos 1791 Mo FM at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
684 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Mexico 2 Escudos 1791 Mo FM at auction Heritage - March 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
2160 $
Price in auction currency 2160 USD
Mexico 2 Escudos 1791 Mo FM at auction Rio de la Plata - March 17, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1791 Mo FM at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1791 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1791 Mo FM at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1791 Mo FM at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1791 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1791 Mo FM at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1791 Mo FM at auction Heritage - September 3, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 3, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1791 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1791 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 30, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1791 Mo FM at auction Cayón - January 28, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date January 28, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1791 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1791 Mo FM at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1791 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2012
Condition VF
Mexico 2 Escudos 1791 Mo FM at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Mexico 2 Escudos 1791 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2011
Condition VF
Mexico 2 Escudos 1791 Mo FM at auction Stack's - January 9, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date January 9, 2011
Condition VF
Mexico 2 Escudos 1791 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 25, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1791 Mo FM at auction Cayón - October 5, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date October 5, 2005
Condition VF
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

