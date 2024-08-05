Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1790 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1790
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1790 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31287 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 28,200. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Briggs & Bustos (1)
- Heritage (1)
- London Coins (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date March 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4591 $
Price in auction currency 77500 MXN
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
3556 $
Price in auction currency 2800 GBP
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search