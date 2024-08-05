Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1790 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1790 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1790 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1790 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31287 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 28,200. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Mexico 2 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Briggs & Bustos - March 8, 2024
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date March 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4591 $
Price in auction currency 77500 MXN
Mexico 2 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
3556 $
Price in auction currency 2800 GBP
Mexico 2 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

