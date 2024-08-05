2 Escudos 1790 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1790 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31287 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 28,200. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (2) VG (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) XF40 (1) VF30 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (3)