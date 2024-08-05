Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1789 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1789 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1789 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1789 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 344 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2021.

Mexico 2 Escudos 1789 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
20242 $
Price in auction currency 17000 EUR
Mexico 2 Escudos 1789 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 2 Escudos 1789 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
18800 $
Price in auction currency 18800 USD
Mexico 2 Escudos 1789 Mo FM at auction Stack's - August 8, 2012
Mexico 2 Escudos 1789 Mo FM at auction Stack's - August 8, 2012
Seller Stack's
Date August 8, 2012
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

