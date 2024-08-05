Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1789 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1789
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1789 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 344 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2021.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
20242 $
Price in auction currency 17000 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
18800 $
Price in auction currency 18800 USD
