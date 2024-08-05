Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1808 Mo TH (Mexico, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1808
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1808 with mark Mo TH. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 357 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Briggs & Bustos (1)
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage (5)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (5)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
230 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date March 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
504 $
Price in auction currency 8500 MXN
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 16, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search