Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1808 Mo TH (Mexico, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1808 Mo TH - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1808 Mo TH - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1808 with mark Mo TH. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 357 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Briggs & Bustos (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Mexico 1 Escudo 1808 Mo TH at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
230 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1808 Mo TH at auction Briggs & Bustos - March 8, 2024
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date March 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
504 $
Price in auction currency 8500 MXN
Mexico 1 Escudo 1808 Mo TH at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1808 Mo TH at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1808 Mo TH at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1808 Mo TH at auction Rio de la Plata - March 17, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1808 Mo TH at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1808 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1808 Mo TH at auction Monedalia.es - May 28, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1808 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1808 Mo TH at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1808 Mo TH at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1808 Mo TH at auction Stack's - August 21, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1808 Mo TH at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1808 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 9, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1808 Mo TH at auction Stephen Album - January 16, 2016
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 16, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1808 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1808 Mo TH at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1808 Mo TH at auction Cayón - November 30, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1808 Mo TH at auction Herrero - May 24, 2012
Seller Herrero
Date May 24, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1808 Mo TH at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

