Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1806 Mo TH (Mexico, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1806
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1806 with mark Mo TH. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 756 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Briggs & Bustos (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (4)
- HERVERA (4)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Katz (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
- UBS (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1032 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
219 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date March 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search