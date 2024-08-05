1 Escudo 1806 Mo TH (Mexico, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1806 with mark Mo TH. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 756 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

