Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1806 Mo TH (Mexico, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1806 Mo TH - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1806 Mo TH - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1806 with mark Mo TH. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 756 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Briggs & Bustos (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • UBS (1)
Mexico 1 Escudo 1806 Mo TH at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1032 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1806 Mo TH at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Mexico 1 Escudo 1806 Mo TH at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
219 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1806 Mo TH at auction Briggs & Bustos - March 8, 2024
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date March 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1806 Mo TH at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1806 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1806 Mo TH at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1806 Mo TH at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 1, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1806 Mo TH at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1806 Mo TH at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1806 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1806 Mo TH at auction Jesús Vico - January 23, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1806 Mo TH at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Mexico 1 Escudo 1806 Mo TH at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1806 Mo TH at auction HERVERA - July 7, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date July 7, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1806 Mo TH at auction Soler y Llach - July 6, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1806 Mo TH at auction HERVERA - October 15, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1806 Mo TH at auction Soler y Llach - October 14, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1806 Mo TH at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 1 Escudo 1806 Mo TH at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1806 Mo TH at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1806 Mo TH at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1806 Mo TH at auction HERVERA - October 16, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1806 Mo TH at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price

