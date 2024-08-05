Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1805 Mo TH (Mexico, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1805 Mo TH - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1805 Mo TH - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1805 with mark Mo TH. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31282 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,169. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Briggs & Bustos (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Herrero (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Mexico 1 Escudo 1805 Mo TH at auction Briggs & Bustos - March 8, 2024
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date March 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1422 $
Price in auction currency 24000 MXN
Mexico 1 Escudo 1805 Mo TH at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
259 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1805 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1805 Mo TH at auction ibercoin - June 5, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date June 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1805 Mo TH at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1805 Mo TH at auction Heritage - February 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date February 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1805 Mo TH at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1805 Mo TH at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1805 Mo TH at auction Herrero - May 24, 2012
Seller Herrero
Date May 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1805 Mo TH at auction Stack's - July 19, 2007
Seller Stack's
Date July 19, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1805 Mo TH at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1805 Mo TH at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

