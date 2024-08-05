Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1805 Mo TH (Mexico, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1805
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1805 with mark Mo TH. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31282 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,169. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Briggs & Bustos (1)
- Cayón (2)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (3)
- Herrero (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date March 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1422 $
Price in auction currency 24000 MXN
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
259 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******


For the sale of 1 Escudo 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
