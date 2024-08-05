Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1804 Mo TH (Mexico, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1804 Mo TH - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1804 Mo TH - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1804 with mark Mo TH. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 337 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (8)
  • Briggs & Bustos (1)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (6)
  • UBS (1)
Mexico 1 Escudo 1804 Mo TH at auction Briggs & Bustos - April 26, 2024
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1104 $
Price in auction currency 19000 MXN
Mexico 1 Escudo 1804 Mo TH at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Mexico 1 Escudo 1804 Mo TH at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
448 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1804 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1804 Mo TH at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1804 Mo TH at auction Heritage - January 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1804 Mo TH at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Mexico 1 Escudo 1804 Mo TH at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1804 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1804 Mo TH at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Mexico 1 Escudo 1804 Mo TH at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1804 Mo TH at auction Stack's - February 27, 2020
Mexico 1 Escudo 1804 Mo TH at auction Stack's - February 27, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1804 Mo TH at auction HERVERA - May 9, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date May 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1804 Mo TH at auction Soler y Llach - May 8, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1804 Mo TH at auction Sedwick - May 16, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1804 Mo TH at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1804 Mo TH at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Mexico 1 Escudo 1804 Mo TH at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1804 Mo TH at auction Jesús Vico - October 27, 2016
Seller Jesús Vico
Date October 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1804 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1804 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 3, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1804 Mo TH at auction HERVERA - October 15, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1804 Mo TH at auction Soler y Llach - October 14, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1804 Mo TH at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 1 Escudo 1804 Mo TH at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1804 Mo TH at auction Cayón - October 28, 2014
Seller Cayón
Date October 28, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mexico Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Mexico in 1804 All Mexico coins Mexico gold coins Mexico coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search