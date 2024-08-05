Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1804 Mo TH (Mexico, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1804
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1804 with mark Mo TH. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 337 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (8)
- Briggs & Bustos (1)
- Cayón (3)
- Heritage (6)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stack's (6)
- UBS (1)
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1104 $
Price in auction currency 19000 MXN
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
448 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date October 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
