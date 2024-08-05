Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1803 Mo FT (Mexico, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1803 Mo FT - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1803 Mo FT - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1803 with mark Mo FT. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31280 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,055. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Mexico 1 Escudo 1803 Mo FT at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
230 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1803 Mo FT at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 177 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1803 Mo FT at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1803 Mo FT at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1803 Mo FT at auction Heritage - June 9, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2016
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1803 Mo FT at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mexico Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Mexico in 1803 All Mexico coins Mexico gold coins Mexico coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
