Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1802 Mo FT (Mexico, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1802 Mo FT - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1802 Mo FT - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1802 with mark Mo FT. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 323 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place March 12, 2020.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Mexico 1 Escudo 1802 Mo FT at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
252 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1802 Mo FT at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1802 Mo FT at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1802 Mo FT at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1802 Mo FT at auction Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos - October 17, 2020
Seller Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos
Date October 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1802 Mo FT at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1802 Mo FT at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1802 Mo FT at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1802 Mo FT at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1802 Mo FT at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1802 Mo FT at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1802 Mo FT at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1802 Mo FT at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1802 Mo FT at auction Stack's - June 20, 2010
Seller Stack's
Date June 20, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1802 Mo FT at auction Cayón - December 12, 2007
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1802 Mo FT at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2001
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

