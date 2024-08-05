1 Escudo 1802 Mo FT (Mexico, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1802 with mark Mo FT. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 323 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place March 12, 2020.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (7) XF (5) VF (1) F (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (2) AU53 (2) Service NGC (5)