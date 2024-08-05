Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1801 Mo FT (Mexico, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1801 Mo FT - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1801 Mo FT - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1801 with mark Mo FT. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31278 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,995. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Mexico 1 Escudo 1801 Mo FT at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
241 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1801 Mo FT at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
365 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1801 Mo FT at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1801 Mo FT at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 14, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 14, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1801 Mo FT at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1801 Mo FT at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1801 Mo FT at auction Silicua Coins - August 20, 2020
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1801 Mo FT at auction ibercoin - March 18, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date March 18, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1801 Mo FT at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1801 Mo FT at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1801 Mo FT at auction Stack's - November 5, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date November 5, 2014
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1801 Mo FT at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1801 Mo FT at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 7, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1801 Mo FT at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1801 Mo FT at auction Stack's - January 12, 2010
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1801 Mo FT at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1801 Mo FT at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 27, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 27, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1801 Mo FT at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

