1 Escudo 1801 Mo FT (Mexico, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1801
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1801 with mark Mo FT. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31278 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,995. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
241 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
365 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 14, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date November 5, 2014
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 27, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
