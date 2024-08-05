Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1799 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1799 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1799 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1799 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31276 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,055. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Mexico 1 Escudo 1799 Mo FM at auction La Galerie Numismatique - October 16, 2022
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1799 Mo FM at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1799 Mo FM at auction Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos - October 9, 2021
Seller Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos
Date October 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1799 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1799 Mo FM at auction Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos - April 17, 2021
Seller Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos
Date April 17, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1799 Mo FM at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1799 Mo FM at auction Tauler & Fau - January 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1799 Mo FM at auction Heritage - September 20, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 20, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1799 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 24, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date August 24, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1799 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1799 Mo FM at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1799 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1799 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1799 Mo FM at auction Heritage - September 12, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1799 Mo FM at auction Stack's - March 7, 2010
Seller Stack's
Date March 7, 2010
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1799 Mo FM at auction Heritage - September 21, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1799 Mo FM at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
