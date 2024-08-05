Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1799 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1799
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1799 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31276 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,055. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos (2)
- Heritage (5)
- HERVERA (1)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 20, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 24, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date March 7, 2010
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
