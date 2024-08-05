Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1798 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1798
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1798 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31275 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,116. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Stack's (3)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
339 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 17, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date March 7, 2010
Condition AU50 ICG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search