1 Escudo 1797 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1797 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3191 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 977.5. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Сondition AU (2) XF (4) VF (4) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) Service NGC (2)