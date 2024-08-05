Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1797 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1797 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1797 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1797 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3191 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 977.5. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Mexico 1 Escudo 1797 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
253 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1797 Mo FM at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
422 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1797 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1797 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1797 Mo FM at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1797 Mo FM at auction HERVERA - May 5, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date May 5, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1797 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1797 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1797 Mo FM at auction Heritage - February 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1797 Mo FM at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

