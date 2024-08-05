Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1797 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1797
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1797 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3191 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 977.5. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
253 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
422 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
