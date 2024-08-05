1 Escudo 1796 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1796 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30339 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,585. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (3) XF (3) VF (10) F (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) AU58 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (4) PCGS (1)