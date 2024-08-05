Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1796 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1796 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1796 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1796 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30339 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,585. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.

Mexico 1 Escudo 1796 Mo FM at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Mexico 1 Escudo 1796 Mo FM at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
262 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1796 Mo FM at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1796 Mo FM at auction Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos - April 22, 2022
Seller Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos
Date April 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1796 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1796 Mo FM at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Mexico 1 Escudo 1796 Mo FM at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1796 Mo FM at auction Stack's - August 22, 2019
Mexico 1 Escudo 1796 Mo FM at auction Stack's - August 22, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1796 Mo FM at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1796 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - December 19, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1796 Mo FM at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Mexico 1 Escudo 1796 Mo FM at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1796 Mo FM at auction Stack's - November 11, 2015
Mexico 1 Escudo 1796 Mo FM at auction Stack's - November 11, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date November 11, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1796 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 1 Escudo 1796 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1796 Mo FM at auction HERVERA - May 15, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date May 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1796 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1796 Mo FM at auction HERVERA - December 17, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1796 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - December 16, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1796 Mo FM at auction Cayón - November 30, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1796 Mo FM at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1796 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1796 Mo FM at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1796 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1796 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 15, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 15, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1796 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

