1 Escudo 1796 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1796
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1796 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30339 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,585. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (2)
- Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos (1)
- Heritage (3)
- HERVERA (5)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Soler y Llach (5)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
262 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos
Date April 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date November 11, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
