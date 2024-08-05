1 Escudo 1795 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1795 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 356 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (8) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) VF30 (1) Service NGC (2)