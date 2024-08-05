Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1795 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1795
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1795 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 356 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1016 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
400 $
Price in auction currency 400 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
