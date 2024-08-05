Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1795 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1795 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1795 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1795
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1795 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 356 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.

Mexico 1 Escudo 1795 Mo FM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1016 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1795 Mo FM at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
400 $
Price in auction currency 400 USD
Mexico 1 Escudo 1795 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1795 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1795 Mo FM at auction Monedalia.es - May 28, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1795 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 1 Escudo 1795 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1795 Mo FM at auction HERVERA - July 3, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date July 3, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1795 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - July 2, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 2, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1795 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1795 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 21, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 21, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1795 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

