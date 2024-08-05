Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1794 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1794
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1794 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31271 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 764. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Briggs & Bustos (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
252 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date September 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1794 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
