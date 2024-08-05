Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1794 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1794 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1794 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1794 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31271 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 764. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Briggs & Bustos (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
Mexico 1 Escudo 1794 Mo FM at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Mexico 1 Escudo 1794 Mo FM at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
252 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1794 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1794 Mo FM at auction Rio de la Plata - March 17, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1794 Mo FM at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1794 Mo FM at auction Briggs & Bustos - September 9, 2022
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date September 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1794 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1794 Mo FM at auction HERVERA - March 1, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date March 1, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1794 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - February 28, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1794 Mo FM at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Mexico 1 Escudo 1794 Mo FM at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1794 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 1 Escudo 1794 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1794 Mo FM at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Mexico 1 Escudo 1794 Mo FM at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1794 Mo FM at auction UBS - September 13, 2004
Seller UBS
Date September 13, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1794 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mexico Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Mexico in 1794 All Mexico coins Mexico gold coins Mexico coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search