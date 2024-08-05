Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1793 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1793
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1793 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 70124 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 850. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Heritage (5)
- HERVERA (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (2)
- UBS (1)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
252 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
850 $
Price in auction currency 850 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2019
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 8, 2012
Condition XF45 ANACS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition XF45 ANACS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
