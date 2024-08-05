1 Escudo 1793 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1793 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 70124 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 850. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.

