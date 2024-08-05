Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1793 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1793 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1793 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1793 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 70124 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 850. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.

Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Heritage (5)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • UBS (1)
Mexico 1 Escudo 1793 Mo FM at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Mexico 1 Escudo 1793 Mo FM at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
252 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1793 Mo FM at auction Stack's - May 17, 2023
Mexico 1 Escudo 1793 Mo FM at auction Stack's - May 17, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
850 $
Price in auction currency 850 USD
Mexico 1 Escudo 1793 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1793 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1793 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1793 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1793 Mo FM at auction Heritage - May 9, 2019
Mexico 1 Escudo 1793 Mo FM at auction Heritage - May 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2019
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1793 Mo FM at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1793 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1793 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 1 Escudo 1793 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1793 Mo FM at auction SINCONA - May 23, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1793 Mo FM at auction Stack's - January 8, 2012
Mexico 1 Escudo 1793 Mo FM at auction Stack's - January 8, 2012
Seller Stack's
Date January 8, 2012
Condition XF45 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1793 Mo FM at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Mexico 1 Escudo 1793 Mo FM at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition XF45 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1793 Mo FM at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Mexico 1 Escudo 1793 Mo FM at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1793 Mo FM at auction UBS - March 20, 2007
Seller UBS
Date March 20, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1793 Mo FM at auction Heritage - May 30, 2003
Mexico 1 Escudo 1793 Mo FM at auction Heritage - May 30, 2003
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

