Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1792 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1792 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1792 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1792
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1792 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21059 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 720. Bidding took place November 5, 2023.

Mexico 1 Escudo 1792 Mo FM at auction Heritage - November 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Mexico 1 Escudo 1792 Mo FM at auction Spink - December 13, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
245 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
Mexico 1 Escudo 1792 Mo FM at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1792 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1792 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 16, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2018
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1792 Mo FM at auction Sedwick - May 16, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date May 16, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1792 Mo FM at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1792 Mo FM at auction Heritage - June 2, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2016
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1792 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1792 Mo FM at auction Heritage - March 28, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date March 28, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1792 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

