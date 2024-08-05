1 Escudo 1792 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1792 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21059 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 720. Bidding took place November 5, 2023.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3) VF (4) F (2) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) XF40 (2) VF25 (2) Service NGC (5)