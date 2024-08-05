Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1790 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1790
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1790 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22230 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 8,000. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
8000 $
Price in auction currency 8000 USD
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
2640 $
Price in auction currency 2640 USD
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2016
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search