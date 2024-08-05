1 Escudo 1790 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1790 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22230 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 8,000. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1) VF (4) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU53 (1) VF30 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (4)