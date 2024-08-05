Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1788 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1788 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1788 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (109)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1788 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32750 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.

Mexico 8 Escudos 1788 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2848 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1788 Mo FM at auction Heritage - February 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
2040 $
Price in auction currency 2040 USD
Mexico 8 Escudos 1788 Mo FM at auction Heritage - January 11, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1788 Mo FM at auction Heritage - January 11, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1788 Mo FM at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1788 Mo FM at auction Heritage - November 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1788 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1788 Mo FM at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1788 Mo FM at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1788 Mo FM at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1788 Mo FM at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1788 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1788 Mo FM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1788 Mo FM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1788 Mo FM at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1788 Mo FM at auction CoinsNB - September 10, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1788 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1788 Mo FM at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1788 Mo FM at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1788 Mo FM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1788 Mo FM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

