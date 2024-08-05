Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1788 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1788
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (109)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1788 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32750 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2848 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
2040 $
Price in auction currency 2040 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
