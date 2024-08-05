Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1787 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1787 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1787 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1787 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 53129 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,800. Bidding took place January 13, 2024.

Mexico 8 Escudos 1787 Mo FM at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1976 $
Price in auction currency 1850 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1787 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1833 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1787 Mo FM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1787 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1787 Mo FM at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1787 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1787 Mo FM at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1787 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1787 Mo FM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1787 Mo FM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1787 Mo FM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1787 Mo FM at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF40 ICG
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1787 Mo FM at auction Briggs & Bustos - September 9, 2022
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date September 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1787 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - December 1, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1787 Mo FM at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1787 Mo FM at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1787 Mo FM at auction Monedalia.es - December 29, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1787 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1787 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1787 Mo FM at auction Monedalia.es - May 28, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1787 Mo FM at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
