8 Escudos 1787 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1787 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 53129 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,800. Bidding took place January 13, 2024.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (4) XF (21) VF (47) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU55 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) XF40 (7) DETAILS (3) Service PCGS (1) ICG (2) NGC (11) ECC (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (21)

Briggs & Bustos (1)

Cayón (8)

Emporium Hamburg (4)

Heritage (8)

HERVERA (5)

Jesús Vico (4)

Künker (1)

La Galerie Numismatique (2)

Monedalia.es (2)

Numimarket (1)

Rauch (1)

Sedwick (1)

Soler y Llach (8)

Stack's (5)

Tauler & Fau (3)