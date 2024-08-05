Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1787 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1787
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1787 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 53129 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,800. Bidding took place January 13, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (21)
- Briggs & Bustos (1)
- Cayón (8)
- Emporium Hamburg (4)
- Heritage (8)
- HERVERA (5)
- Jesús Vico (4)
- Künker (1)
- La Galerie Numismatique (2)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (8)
- Stack's (5)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1976 $
Price in auction currency 1850 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1833 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF40 ICG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date September 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
