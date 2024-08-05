8 Escudos 1786 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1786 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34128 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,920. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.

