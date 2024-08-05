Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1786 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1786 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1786 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1786 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34128 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,920. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.

Mexico 8 Escudos 1786 Mo FM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2790 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1786 Mo FM at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1853 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1786 Mo FM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1786 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1786 Mo FM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1786 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1786 Mo FM at auction Heritage - September 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1786 Mo FM at auction Heritage - April 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date April 28, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1786 Mo FM at auction Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos - April 22, 2022
Seller Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos
Date April 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1786 Mo FM at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1786 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1786 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 8, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1786 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1786 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1786 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1786 Mo FM at auction Heritage - October 29, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2020
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1786 Mo FM at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1786 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1786 Mo FM at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1786 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1786 Mo FM at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

