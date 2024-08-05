Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1786 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1786
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1786 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34128 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,920. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2790 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1853 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 28, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos
Date April 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2020
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
