Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1785 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1785 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1785 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1785
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1785 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22222 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,200. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (15)
  • Cayón (8)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Herrero (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • UBS (1)
Mexico 8 Escudos 1785 Mo FM at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1838 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1785 Mo FM at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2563 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1785 Mo FM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1785 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1785 Mo FM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1785 Mo FM at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Mexico 8 Escudos 1785 Mo FM at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1785 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1785 Mo FM at auction Heritage - November 12, 2020
Mexico 8 Escudos 1785 Mo FM at auction Heritage - November 12, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 12, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1785 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1785 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1785 Mo FM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1785 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1785 Mo FM at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1785 Mo FM at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1785 Mo FM at auction Stack's - January 14, 2018
Mexico 8 Escudos 1785 Mo FM at auction Stack's - January 14, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1785 Mo FM at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Mexico 8 Escudos 1785 Mo FM at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1785 Mo FM at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 14, 2016
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 14, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1785 Mo FM at auction Herrero - April 28, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1785 Mo FM at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Mexico 8 Escudos 1785 Mo FM at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1785 Mo FM at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Mexico 8 Escudos 1785 Mo FM at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1785 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 8 Escudos 1785 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mexico Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Mexico in 1785 All Mexico coins Mexico gold coins Mexico coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search