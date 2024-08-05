Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1785 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1785
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1785 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22222 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,200. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1838 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2563 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 12, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 14, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
