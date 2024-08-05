Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1784 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1784 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1784 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1784
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1784 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1381 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place November 28, 2012.

Mexico 8 Escudos 1784 Mo FM at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1893 $
Price in auction currency 1750 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1784 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2148 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1784 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1784 Mo FM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1784 Mo FM at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1784 Mo FM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1784 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1784 Mo FM at auction Nomisma - November 9, 2020
Seller Nomisma
Date November 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1784 Mo FM at auction cgb.fr - June 4, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1784 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1784 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1784 Mo FM at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1784 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1784 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1784 Mo FM at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1784 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1784 Mo FM at auction HERVERA - May 15, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date May 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1784 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1784 Mo FM at auction Sedwick - October 29, 2013
Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1784 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1784 Mo FM at auction Morton & Eden - March 6, 2013
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
