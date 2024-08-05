Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1784 Mo FF (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1784
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1784 with mark Mo FF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 116 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 30,000. Bidding took place January 8, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
3610 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
2639 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
