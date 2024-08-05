Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1784 Mo FF (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1784 Mo FF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1784 Mo FF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1784
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1784 with mark Mo FF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 116 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 30,000. Bidding took place January 8, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Mexico 8 Escudos 1784 Mo FF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
3610 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1784 Mo FF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1784 Mo FF at auction Jesús Vico - March 9, 2017
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
2639 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1784 Mo FF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1784 Mo FF at auction Stack's - January 9, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date January 9, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
