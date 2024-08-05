8 Escudos 1784 Mo FF (Mexico, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1784 with mark Mo FF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 116 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 30,000. Bidding took place January 8, 2011.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3) VF (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)