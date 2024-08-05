Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1782 Mo FF (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1782
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1782 with mark Mo FF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 299 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (14)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Cayón (3)
- Heritage (3)
- HERVERA (3)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Künker (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Stack's (3)
- Varesi (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
5364 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1849 $
Price in auction currency 1725 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 8, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1782 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search