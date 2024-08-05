Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1782 Mo FF (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1782 Mo FF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1782 Mo FF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1782
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1782 with mark Mo FF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 299 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.

Mexico 8 Escudos 1782 Mo FF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
5364 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1782 Mo FF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1849 $
Price in auction currency 1725 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1782 Mo FF at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1782 Mo FF at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1782 Mo FF at auction Heritage - July 8, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date July 8, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1782 Mo FF at auction Varesi - May 10, 2022
Seller Varesi
Date May 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1782 Mo FF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1782 Mo FF at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1782 Mo FF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1782 Mo FF at auction Cayón - December 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1782 Mo FF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1782 Mo FF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1782 Mo FF at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1782 Mo FF at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1782 Mo FF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1782 Mo FF at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1782 Mo FF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1782 Mo FF at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1782 Mo FF at auction Stack's - May 15, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1782 Mo FF at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - January 14, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 14, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1782 Mo FF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1782 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

