Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1781 Mo FF (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1781
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1781 with mark Mo FF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31656 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,800. Bidding took place May 3, 2023.
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
10800 $
Price in auction currency 10800 USD
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1581 $
Price in auction currency 1475 EUR
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 15, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
