8 Escudos 1781 Mo FF (Mexico, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1781 with mark Mo FF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31656 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,800. Bidding took place May 3, 2023.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (4) XF (16) VF (11) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) AU55 (1) DETAILS (5) Service NGC (8)

Seller All companies

Auction World (2)

Aureo & Calicó (11)

Cayón (5)

CNG (1)

Heritage (4)

Heritage Eur (1)

Herrero (5)

HERVERA (1)

Jesús Vico (3)

Künker (1)

Numisor (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Stack's (1)

UBS (2)