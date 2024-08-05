Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1781 Mo FF (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1781 Mo FF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1781 Mo FF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1781
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1781 with mark Mo FF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31656 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,800. Bidding took place May 3, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (11)
  • Cayón (5)
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Herrero (5)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (2)
Mexico 8 Escudos 1781 Mo FF at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
10800 $
Price in auction currency 10800 USD
Mexico 8 Escudos 1781 Mo FF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1581 $
Price in auction currency 1475 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1781 Mo FF at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1781 Mo FF at auction Auction World - January 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1781 Mo FF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1781 Mo FF at auction Jesús Vico - June 6, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1781 Mo FF at auction Jesús Vico - November 15, 2018
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1781 Mo FF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1781 Mo FF at auction Auction World - July 15, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date July 15, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1781 Mo FF at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1781 Mo FF at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1781 Mo FF at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1781 Mo FF at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1781 Mo FF at auction Soler y Llach - December 19, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1781 Mo FF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1781 Mo FF at auction Herrero - November 29, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1781 Mo FF at auction Herrero - November 29, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1781 Mo FF at auction Cayón - July 6, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date July 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1781 Mo FF at auction Jesús Vico - March 3, 2016
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1781 Mo FF at auction Herrero - December 10, 2015
Seller Herrero
Date December 10, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1781 Mo FF at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Mexico 8 Escudos 1781 Mo FF at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

