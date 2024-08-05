Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1780 Mo FF (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1780 Mo FF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1780 Mo FF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1780
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1780 with mark Mo FF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31655 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 13,200. Bidding took place May 3, 2023.

Mexico 8 Escudos 1780 Mo FF at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
13200 $
Price in auction currency 13200 USD
Mexico 8 Escudos 1780 Mo FF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1824 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1780 Mo FF at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1780 Mo FF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1780 Mo FF at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1780 Mo FF at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1780 Mo FF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1780 Mo FF at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Mexico 8 Escudos 1780 Mo FF at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1780 Mo FF at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1780 Mo FF at auction Jesús Vico - April 2, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1780 Mo FF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1780 Mo FF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1780 Mo FF at auction Herrero - February 8, 2018
Seller Herrero
Date February 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1780 Mo FF at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1780 Mo FF at auction Stack's - January 14, 2018
Mexico 8 Escudos 1780 Mo FF at auction Stack's - January 14, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1780 Mo FF at auction Herrero - November 29, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1780 Mo FF at auction Heritage - December 3, 2015
Mexico 8 Escudos 1780 Mo FF at auction Heritage - December 3, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date December 3, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1780 Mo FF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 28, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1780 Mo FF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 8 Escudos 1780 Mo FF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1780 Mo FF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1780 Mo FF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1780 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

