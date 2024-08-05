Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1779 Mo FF (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1779 Mo FF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1779 Mo FF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1779 with mark Mo FF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63505 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,960. Bidding took place August 17, 2022.

Mexico 8 Escudos 1779 Mo FF at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1746 $
Price in auction currency 1600 CHF
Mexico 8 Escudos 1779 Mo FF at auction Heritage - March 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2640 $
Price in auction currency 2640 USD
Mexico 8 Escudos 1779 Mo FF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1779 Mo FF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1779 Mo FF at auction Heritage - August 18, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 18, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1779 Mo FF at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1779 Mo FF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1779 Mo FF at auction Tauler & Fau - November 10, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 10, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1779 Mo FF at auction Jesús Vico - March 5, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1779 Mo FF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1779 Mo FF at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1779 Mo FF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1779 Mo FF at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1779 Mo FF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1779 Mo FF at auction Stack's - October 4, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date October 4, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1779 Mo FF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1779 Mo FF at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1779 Mo FF at auction Stack's - November 11, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date November 11, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1779 Mo FF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1779 Mo FF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1779 Mo FF at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

