Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1779 Mo FF (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1779
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1779 with mark Mo FF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63505 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,960. Bidding took place August 17, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (13)
- Cayón (6)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (8)
- HERVERA (2)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (5)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
- UBS (1)
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1746 $
Price in auction currency 1600 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2640 $
Price in auction currency 2640 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 18, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 10, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 4, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date November 11, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search