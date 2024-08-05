Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1778 Mo FF (Mexico, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1778
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1778 with mark Mo FF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 153 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place November 6, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1730 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller CNG
Date February 22, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 25, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
