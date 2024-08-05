Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1778 Mo FF (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1778 Mo FF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1778 Mo FF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1778 with mark Mo FF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 153 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place November 6, 2017.

Mexico 8 Escudos 1778 Mo FF at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1730 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1778 Mo FF at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2213 $
Price in auction currency 2050 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1778 Mo FF at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1778 Mo FF at auction Heritage - March 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1778 Mo FF at auction Heritage - April 13, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1778 Mo FF at auction CNG - February 22, 2023
Seller CNG
Date February 22, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1778 Mo FF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1778 Mo FF at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1778 Mo FF at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1778 Mo FF at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1778 Mo FF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1778 Mo FF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1778 Mo FF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1778 Mo FF at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1778 Mo FF at auction Heritage - June 25, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date June 25, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1778 Mo FF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1778 Mo FF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 13, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1778 Mo FF at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1778 Mo FF at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1778 Mo FF at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1778 Mo FF at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
