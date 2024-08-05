Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1776 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1776
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1776 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32676 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,280. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.
Seller Heritage
Date May 6, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
3800 $
Price in auction currency 3800 USD
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
3800 $
Price in auction currency 3800 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
