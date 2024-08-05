Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1775 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1775
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1775 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22221 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 6,500. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2379 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1838 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date February 28, 2023
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Bertolami
Date June 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
