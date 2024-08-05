Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1775 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1775 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1775 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1775 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22221 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 6,500. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Cayón (7)
  • Heritage (5)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (6)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Mexico 8 Escudos 1775 Mo FM at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2379 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1775 Mo FM at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1838 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1775 Mo FM at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1775 Mo FM at auction Heritage - March 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1775 Mo FM at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Mexico 8 Escudos 1775 Mo FM at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1775 Mo FM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1775 Mo FM at auction Stack's - February 28, 2023
Mexico 8 Escudos 1775 Mo FM at auction Stack's - February 28, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date February 28, 2023
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1775 Mo FM at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1775 Mo FM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1775 Mo FM at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1775 Mo FM at auction Stack's - February 24, 2022
Mexico 8 Escudos 1775 Mo FM at auction Stack's - February 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1775 Mo FM at auction Bertolami - June 14, 2021
Seller Bertolami
Date June 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1775 Mo FM at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1775 Mo FM at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Mexico 8 Escudos 1775 Mo FM at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1775 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - December 14, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1775 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1775 Mo FM at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1775 Mo FM at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1775 Mo FM at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Mexico 8 Escudos 1775 Mo FM at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1775 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1775 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mexico Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Mexico in 1775 All Mexico coins Mexico gold coins Mexico coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search