Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1774 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1774
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1774 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34125 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,560. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (10)
- Cayón (2)
- Felzmann (2)
- Gärtner (1)
- Heritage (12)
- HERVERA (3)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Leu (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Sedwick (2)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Stack's (6)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2500 $
Price in auction currency 2500 USD
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
3840 $
Price in auction currency 3840 USD
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
