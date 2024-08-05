Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1774 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1774 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1774 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1774 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34125 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,560. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (10)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Heritage (12)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Leu (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Stack's (6)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (1)
Mexico 8 Escudos 1774 Mo FM at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2500 $
Price in auction currency 2500 USD
Mexico 8 Escudos 1774 Mo FM at auction Heritage - March 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
3840 $
Price in auction currency 3840 USD
Mexico 8 Escudos 1774 Mo FM at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1774 Mo FM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1774 Mo FM at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1774 Mo FM at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1774 Mo FM at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1774 Mo FM at auction Heritage - January 7, 2021
Mexico 8 Escudos 1774 Mo FM at auction Heritage - January 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1774 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1774 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1774 Mo FM at auction Felzmann - July 3, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date July 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1774 Mo FM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1774 Mo FM at auction Felzmann - March 6, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1774 Mo FM at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Mexico 8 Escudos 1774 Mo FM at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1774 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1774 Mo FM at auction Stack's - August 16, 2018
Mexico 8 Escudos 1774 Mo FM at auction Stack's - August 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2018
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1774 Mo FM at auction Sedwick - November 6, 2017
Seller Sedwick
Date November 6, 2017
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1774 Mo FM at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Mexico 8 Escudos 1774 Mo FM at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1774 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1774 Mo FM at auction Heritage - October 15, 2015
Mexico 8 Escudos 1774 Mo FM at auction Heritage - October 15, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1774 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 8 Escudos 1774 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mexico Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Mexico in 1774 All Mexico coins Mexico gold coins Mexico coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search