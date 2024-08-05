Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1773 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1773 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1773 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1773 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21066 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place January 16, 2021.

  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (25)
  • Briggs & Bustos (1)
  • Cayón (12)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (12)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • UBS (2)
Mexico 8 Escudos 1773 Mo FM at auction Heritage - July 4, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2040 $
Price in auction currency 2040 USD
Mexico 8 Escudos 1773 Mo FM at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2563 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1773 Mo FM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1773 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1773 Mo FM at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1773 Mo FM at auction Briggs & Bustos - September 8, 2023
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date September 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1773 Mo FM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1773 Mo FM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1773 Mo FM at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1773 Mo FM at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1773 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1773 Mo FM at auction Heritage - May 12, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2022
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1773 Mo FM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1773 Mo FM at auction Cayón - June 23, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date June 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1773 Mo FM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1773 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1773 Mo FM at auction Stack's - January 16, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1773 Mo FM at auction Cayón - December 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1773 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1773 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1773 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1773 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mexico Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Mexico in 1773 All Mexico coins Mexico gold coins Mexico coins 8 Escudos
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
