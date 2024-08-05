Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1773 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1773
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1773 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21066 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place January 16, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2040 $
Price in auction currency 2040 USD
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2563 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date September 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2022
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
