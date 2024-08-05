8 Escudos 1773 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1773 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21066 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place January 16, 2021.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (17) XF (19) VF (29) Condition (slab) MS61 (2) MS60 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (6) AU50 (3) VF30 (1) DETAILS (2) Service PCGS (4) NGC (12)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Aureo & Calicó (25)

Briggs & Bustos (1)

Cayón (12)

DNW (1)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (12)

HERVERA (2)

ibercoin (1)

Jesús Vico (2)

Soler y Llach (3)

Stack's (4)

Tauler & Fau (3)

UBS (2)