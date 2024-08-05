Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1771 Mo MF (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1771
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1771 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31243 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 17,625. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Seller Attica Auctions
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
8323 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
9000 $
Price in auction currency 9000 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 19, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 1, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1771 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
