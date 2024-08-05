Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1771 Mo MF (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1771 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1771 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1771
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1771 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31243 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 17,625. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Mexico 8 Escudos 1771 Mo MF at auction Attica Auctions - April 23, 2023
Seller Attica Auctions
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
8323 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1771 Mo MF at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
9000 $
Price in auction currency 9000 USD
Mexico 8 Escudos 1771 Mo MF at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1771 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1771 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1771 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1771 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1771 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 15, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1771 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1771 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1771 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1771 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1771 Mo MF at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 19, 2012
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 19, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1771 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 1, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 1, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1771 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
