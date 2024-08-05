Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1768 Mo MF (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1768
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1768 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1267 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 31,000. Bidding took place July 6, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (10)
- Cayón (6)
- Heritage (2)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Künker (2)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8544 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
5388 $
Price in auction currency 5100 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 22, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1768 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search