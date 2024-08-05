Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1768 Mo MF (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1768 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1768 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1768 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1267 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 31,000. Bidding took place July 6, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (10)
  • Cayón (6)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Mexico 8 Escudos 1768 Mo MF at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8544 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1768 Mo MF at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
5388 $
Price in auction currency 5100 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1768 Mo MF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1768 Mo MF at auction Jesús Vico - November 24, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1768 Mo MF at auction Tauler & Fau - November 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1768 Mo MF at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1768 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1768 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1768 Mo MF at auction Morton & Eden - November 14, 2019
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1768 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 15, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1768 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1768 Mo MF at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1768 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1768 Mo MF at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1768 Mo MF at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1768 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1768 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1768 Mo MF at auction Stephen Album - January 22, 2017
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 22, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1768 Mo MF at auction Cayón - July 6, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date July 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1768 Mo MF at auction Herrero - April 28, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1768 Mo MF at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

