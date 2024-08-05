Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1767 Mo MF (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1767
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1767 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 263 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place March 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3536 $
Price in auction currency 3300 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
4400 $
Price in auction currency 4400 USD
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1767 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search