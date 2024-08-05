Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1767 Mo MF (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1767 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1767 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1767 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 263 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place March 6, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Mexico 8 Escudos 1767 Mo MF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3536 $
Price in auction currency 3300 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1767 Mo MF at auction Stack's - August 21, 2021
Mexico 8 Escudos 1767 Mo MF at auction Stack's - August 21, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
4400 $
Price in auction currency 4400 USD
Mexico 8 Escudos 1767 Mo MF at auction Monedalia.es - June 16, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1767 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1767 Mo MF at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Mexico 8 Escudos 1767 Mo MF at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1767 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 8 Escudos 1767 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1767 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 20, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1767 Mo MF at auction Jesús Vico - March 6, 2014
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1767 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1767 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1767 Mo MF at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1767 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mexico Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Mexico in 1767 All Mexico coins Mexico gold coins Mexico coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search