Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1766 Mo MF (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1766 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1766 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1766 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 262 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place March 6, 2013.

Mexico 8 Escudos 1766 Mo MF at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
9000 $
Price in auction currency 9000 USD
Mexico 8 Escudos 1766 Mo MF at auction Stack's - August 21, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
9000 $
Price in auction currency 9000 USD
Mexico 8 Escudos 1766 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 2, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1766 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1766 Mo MF at auction Stack's - January 16, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1766 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1766 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 15, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1766 Mo MF at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1766 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1766 Mo MF at auction HERVERA - October 16, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1766 Mo MF at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1766 Mo MF at auction Heritage Eur - May 24, 2014
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1766 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 20, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1766 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1766 Mo MF at auction Morton & Eden - March 6, 2013
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

