8 Escudos 1766 Mo MF (Mexico, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1766
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1766 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 262 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place March 6, 2013.
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
9000 $
Price in auction currency 9000 USD
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
9000 $
Price in auction currency 9000 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
