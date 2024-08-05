Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1765 Mo MM (Mexico, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1765
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1765 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31235 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,338. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
4800 $
Price in auction currency 4800 USD
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
10997 $
Price in auction currency 9000 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
