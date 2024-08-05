8 Escudos 1765 Mo MM (Mexico, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1765 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31235 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,338. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition AU (3) XF (3) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1)