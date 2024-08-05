Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1765 Mo MM (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1765 Mo MM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1765 Mo MM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1765 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31235 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,338. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Mexico 8 Escudos 1765 Mo MM at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1765 Mo MM at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
4800 $
Price in auction currency 4800 USD
Mexico 8 Escudos 1765 Mo MM at auction Monedalia.es - December 29, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
10997 $
Price in auction currency 9000 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1765 Mo MM at auction Numisor - October 21, 2016
Seller Numisor
Date October 21, 2016
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1765 Mo MM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1765 Mo MM at auction Cayón - December 12, 2007
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1765 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

