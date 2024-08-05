Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1764 Mo MM (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1764
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1764 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3147 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 16,100. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
4905 $
Price in auction currency 4250 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
5170 $
Price in auction currency 5170 USD
