Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1764 Mo MM (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1764 Mo MM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1764 Mo MM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1764
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1764 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3147 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 16,100. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Mexico 8 Escudos 1764 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
4905 $
Price in auction currency 4250 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1764 Mo MM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
5170 $
Price in auction currency 5170 USD
Mexico 8 Escudos 1764 Mo MM at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1764 Mo MM at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1764 Mo MM at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1764 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

