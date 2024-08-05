Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1764 Mo MF (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1764 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1764 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1764
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1764 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51386 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place August 15, 2023.

Mexico 8 Escudos 1764 Mo MF at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Mexico 8 Escudos 1764 Mo MF at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
10000 $
Price in auction currency 10000 USD
Mexico 8 Escudos 1764 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
9118 $
Price in auction currency 8500 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1764 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 8, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1764 Mo MF at auction Jesús Vico - June 7, 2012
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 7, 2012
Condition XF
Seller HERVERA
Date May 8, 2012
Condition VF
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 7, 2012
Condition VF
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1764 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

