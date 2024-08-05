Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1764 Mo MF (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1764
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1764 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51386 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place August 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
10000 $
Price in auction currency 10000 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
9118 $
Price in auction currency 8500 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1764 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
