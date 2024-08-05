Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1763 Mo MM (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1763 Mo MM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1763 Mo MM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1763 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 296 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 34,000. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.

Mexico 8 Escudos 1763 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
36473 $
Price in auction currency 34000 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1763 Mo MM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3322 $
Price in auction currency 3100 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1763 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1763 Mo MM at auction Jesús Vico - April 21, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1763 Mo MM at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 14, 2022
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date March 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1763 Mo MM at auction Stack's - January 16, 2022
Mexico 8 Escudos 1763 Mo MM at auction Stack's - January 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1763 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1763 Mo MM at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Mexico 8 Escudos 1763 Mo MM at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1763 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1763 Mo MM at auction Stack's - May 15, 2018
Mexico 8 Escudos 1763 Mo MM at auction Stack's - May 15, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1763 Mo MM at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1763 Mo MM at auction Stack's - January 14, 2018
Mexico 8 Escudos 1763 Mo MM at auction Stack's - January 14, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1763 Mo MM at auction Numisor - October 21, 2016
Seller Numisor
Date October 21, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1763 Mo MM at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
Mexico 8 Escudos 1763 Mo MM at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1763 Mo MM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 8 Escudos 1763 Mo MM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1763 Mo MM at auction Jesús Vico - March 5, 2015
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1763 Mo MM at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1763 Mo MM at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1763 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1763 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1763 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1763 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

