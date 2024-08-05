8 Escudos 1762 Mo MM (Mexico, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1762 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 167 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place March 11, 2009.

