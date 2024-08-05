Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1762 Mo MM (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1762
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1762 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 167 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place March 11, 2009.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
12879 $
Price in auction currency 12000 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
12049 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date March 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
