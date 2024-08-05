Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1762 Mo MM (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1762 Mo MM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1762 Mo MM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1762 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 167 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place March 11, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (11)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Heritage (10)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (5)
  • UBS (2)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
Mexico 8 Escudos 1762 Mo MM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
12879 $
Price in auction currency 12000 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1762 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
12049 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1762 Mo MM at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1762 Mo MM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1762 Mo MM at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1762 Mo MM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1762 Mo MM at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1762 Mo MM at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 14, 2022
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date March 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1762 Mo MM at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Mexico 8 Escudos 1762 Mo MM at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1762 Mo MM at auction Stack's - January 16, 2021
Mexico 8 Escudos 1762 Mo MM at auction Stack's - January 16, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1762 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1762 Mo MM at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1762 Mo MM at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Mexico 8 Escudos 1762 Mo MM at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1762 Mo MM at auction Heritage - August 15, 2019
Mexico 8 Escudos 1762 Mo MM at auction Heritage - August 15, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1762 Mo MM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1762 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1762 Mo MM at auction Tauler & Fau - November 28, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1762 Mo MM at auction Tauler & Fau - November 6, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1762 Mo MM at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1762 Mo MM at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1762 Mo MM at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Mexico 8 Escudos 1762 Mo MM at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1762 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mexico Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Mexico in 1762 All Mexico coins Mexico gold coins Mexico coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search