Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1760 Mo MM (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1760 Mo MM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1760 Mo MM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1760
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1760 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3534 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place January 21, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Briggs & Bustos (2)
  • Cayón (6)
  • Heritage (7)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Leu (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Stack's (8)
  • Status International (1)
  • UBS (1)
Mexico 8 Escudos 1760 Mo MM at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Mexico 8 Escudos 1760 Mo MM at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
3835 $
Price in auction currency 5750 AUD
Mexico 8 Escudos 1760 Mo MM at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
10800 $
Price in auction currency 10800 USD
Mexico 8 Escudos 1760 Mo MM at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Mexico 8 Escudos 1760 Mo MM at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1760 Mo MM at auction Briggs & Bustos - September 8, 2023
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date September 8, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1760 Mo MM at auction Briggs & Bustos - September 8, 2023
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date September 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1760 Mo MM at auction Stack's - May 17, 2023
Mexico 8 Escudos 1760 Mo MM at auction Stack's - May 17, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1760 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1760 Mo MM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1760 Mo MM at auction Stack's - January 14, 2023
Mexico 8 Escudos 1760 Mo MM at auction Stack's - January 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1760 Mo MM at auction Stack's - January 14, 2023
Mexico 8 Escudos 1760 Mo MM at auction Stack's - January 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1760 Mo MM at auction Jesús Vico - April 21, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1760 Mo MM at auction Stack's - January 16, 2022
Mexico 8 Escudos 1760 Mo MM at auction Stack's - January 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1760 Mo MM at auction Stack's - August 21, 2021
Mexico 8 Escudos 1760 Mo MM at auction Stack's - August 21, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1760 Mo MM at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Mexico 8 Escudos 1760 Mo MM at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1760 Mo MM at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Mexico 8 Escudos 1760 Mo MM at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1760 Mo MM at auction Stack's - January 16, 2021
Mexico 8 Escudos 1760 Mo MM at auction Stack's - January 16, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1760 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1760 Mo MM at auction Jesús Vico - March 5, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1760 Mo MM at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1760 Mo MM at auction Heritage - August 15, 2019
Mexico 8 Escudos 1760 Mo MM at auction Heritage - August 15, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1760 Mo MM at auction Heritage - August 17, 2018
Mexico 8 Escudos 1760 Mo MM at auction Heritage - August 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1760 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mexico Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Mexico in 1760 All Mexico coins Mexico gold coins Mexico coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search