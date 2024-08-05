Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1760 Mo MM (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1760
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1760 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3534 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place January 21, 2011.
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
3835 $
Price in auction currency 5750 AUD
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
10800 $
Price in auction currency 10800 USD
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date September 8, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date September 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
