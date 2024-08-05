Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1788 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1788 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1788 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1788 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3174 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,495. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Mexico 4 Escudos 1788 Mo FM at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
890 $
Price in auction currency 820 EUR
Mexico 4 Escudos 1788 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
712 $
Price in auction currency 660 EUR
Mexico 4 Escudos 1788 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1788 Mo FM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1788 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1788 Mo FM at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1788 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1788 Mo FM at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1788 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1788 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1788 Mo FM at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1788 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1788 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 27, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 27, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1788 Mo FM at auction Heritage - September 23, 2005
Seller Heritage
Date September 23, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1788 Mo FM at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

