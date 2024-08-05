Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1788 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1788
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1788 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3174 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,495. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
712 $
Price in auction currency 660 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 27, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 23, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
