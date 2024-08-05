Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1785 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1785 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1785 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1785
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1785 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31223 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,643. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Mexico 4 Escudos 1785 Mo FM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2572 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Mexico 4 Escudos 1785 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
1068 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Mexico 4 Escudos 1785 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 4 Escudos 1785 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1785 Mo FM at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Mexico 4 Escudos 1785 Mo FM at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition VF DETAILS NCS
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

