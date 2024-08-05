Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1784 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3911 oz) 12,1635 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1784
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1784 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34216 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place May 17, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
939 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search