Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1783 Mo FF (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3911 oz) 12,1635 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1783
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1783 with mark Mo FF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3165 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,955. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1933 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
814 $
Price in auction currency 760 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search