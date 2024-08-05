Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1782 Mo FF (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1782 Mo FF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1782 Mo FF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3911 oz) 12,1635 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1782
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1782 with mark Mo FF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21512 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,463. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Heritage (2)
Mexico 4 Escudos 1782 Mo FF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1880 $
Price in auction currency 1880 USD
Mexico 4 Escudos 1782 Mo FF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
1503 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Mexico 4 Escudos 1782 Mo FF at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1782 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

