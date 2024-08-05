4 Escudos 1782 Mo FF (Mexico, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1782 with mark Mo FF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21512 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,463. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (2)