Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1782 Mo FF (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3911 oz) 12,1635 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1782
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1782 with mark Mo FF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21512 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,463. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Heritage (2)
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1880 $
Price in auction currency 1880 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
1503 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1782 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search